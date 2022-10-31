Investigation Launched Into Ransomware Attack On Australian Defence Force

The Australian Department of Defence are the latest to be embroiled in a cyber breach after a military communication platform was hit with a ransomware attack.

The communication platform ‘ForceNet’ is run by a third party communications technology provider and contains the personal information of personnel including dates of birth.

Initially the company claimed that the personal information of both past and present personnel had not been exposed but a source close to the investigation revealed that data including dates of birth and enlistment dates had been compromised.

A Defence Department spokesperson said the incident is being thoroughly investigated.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the provider to determine the extent of the attack and if the data of current and former APS [Australian public service] staff and ADF personnel has been impacted," - Australian Defence Department

Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite said the ADF will look at taking further measures to protect their personnel’s sensitive information.

"They're suggesting considering changing passwords and moving to two-factor authentication and the like, but importantly, the aim will be to support ADF personnel," he said.

