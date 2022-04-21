Investigation Launched Into Death Of Woman At Busselton Health Campus

West Australian health authorities have launched an official investigation into the death of a woman at Busselton Health Campus hospital yesterday afternoon.

The woman in her 70’s died after waiting more than three hours to be treated at the WA regional hospital.

The woman is believed to have presented at the hospital with severe back pain before being forced to wait for three hours for treatment, passing away later that day.

WA Country Health Service chief executive Jeff Moffet issued a statement on the woman’s death saying health care staff at Busselton Health Campus are “feeling this deeply”.

"Preliminary information indicates the patient was brought into the emergency department upon arrival and sadly passed later that afternoon," he said.

"I feel deeply for the patient's family.

"While we will never be able to replace their loss, it's important we work with St John WA to fully investigate the situation.

"Staff at Busselton Health Campus are also feeling this deeply — they are absolutely dedicated to caring for their community and are devastated to have lost a patient."

The “sudden death” of the woman comes as the WA healthcare system continues to grapple with staffing issues and emergency response times.

