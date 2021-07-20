Introducing Your 2021 The Bachelor Australia Contestants!
Who will he choose?!
The Bachelor 2021 kicks off on Wednesday, July 21 on 10 and we FINALLY have all the pics and details of the women vying for Jimmy Nicholson's heart!
While Jimmy is a Commercial Pilot, these women are successful in their own right and can certainly give him a run for his money! We have a Corporate Lawyer, two Speech Pathologists, a Technical Analyst, a Nutritionist, a Company Director and more. Phew, these women are killing it.
Want to check out all the ladies ready to put their heart on the line this year? Have a look here:
Annabelle, 28 (NSW) - Medical Equipment Installer
Ash, 34 (QLD) - Dance Teacher
Ashleigh, 28 (VIC) - Speech Pathologist
Belinda, 29 (QLD) - Criminal Lawyer
Brooke, 27 (VIC) - Occupational Therapist
Carlie, 33 (VIC) - Corporate Lawyer
Chanel, 34 (NSW) - Flight Manager
Elena, 33 (NSW) - Personal Trainer
Hannah, 26 (NSW) - Registered Nurse
Holly, 27 (NSW) - Marketing Manager
Jacinta, 29 (VIC) - Executive Recruiter
Jay, 31 (NSW) - Nutritionist
Laura, 28 (SA) - Speech Pathologist
Lauren, 29 (SA) - Office Administrator
Lily, 23 (VIC) - Crane Operator
Madison, 24 (VIC) - Marketing Coordinator
Rebekah, 27 (NSW) - Youth Support Worker
Sierah, 28 (VIC) - Technical Analyst
Stephanie, 27 (WA) - Business Development Manager
Stevie, 29 (QLD) - Hair Stylist
Tahnee, 27 (VIC) - Corporate Travel Manager
Tamlyn, 25 (NSW) - Customer Service Officer
Tatum, 26 (QLD) - Company Director
