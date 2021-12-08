Introducing The Real People's Choice Winner: Marvel

Sure, ‘The Rock’ might have won the People’s Champion Award, but the real winner this year is Marvel.

Between Black Widow, Shang Chi and Loki, our comic book overlords have scored some of the biggest awards from the annual celebration of both the bigger and smaller screens.

Catch our favourite low-key Loki conspiracy:

Black Widow, which had its release steeped in controversy due to a legal dispute between Scarlett Johansson and the House of Mouse, managed to score both The Movie of 2021 and The Female Movie Star of 2021 (ScarJo).

Meanwhile, Shang Chi managed to score both The Action Movie of 2021 and The Action Movie Star of 2021 (Simu Liu), essentially scoring the action equivalents of the awards nabbed by Black Widow.

On the smaller screen, Loki narrowly beat WandaVision for The Show of 2021, with its lead, Tom Hiddleston, nabbing The Male TV Star of 2021.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: