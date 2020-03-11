Introducing The New Hit West Queensland Breakfast Show!

Hit 102.5 Mount Isa has a brand new breakfast show! Introducing Cameron Hilder, who will be live on your airwaves from Monday, March 23!

This will be AFTRS Graduate Cam's first ever breakfast show, and what better place to start than Mount Isa!

"I'm excited to get stuck into my first breakfast show! I still can't believe they're going to pay me to talk into a microphone", Cam said.

"I'm mostly looking forward to being on-air making radio every day, and becoming a part of the Mt Isa community.

"Hopefully they don't hold it against me when New South Wales wins the Origin for the third year in a row!"

We can't wait to welcome Cam to our airwaves! It all kicks off from Monday, March 23 on Hit 102.5.