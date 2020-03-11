Introducing The New Hit South Queensland Breakfast Show!

Introducing Bethany Larsen & Nik Stuart who will be heard across the Toowoomba, Roma and Kingaroy regions from Tuesday, March 24!

Beth is heading up to Queensland from Canberra's Hit104.7 and Nik is making his way down from Triple M Bundy.

Nik said, “I can’t wait to hook in to the Darling Downs, get to know the people, the region, and team up with Beth. I have been to the Spotted Cow a couple of times, but it will be great to see it during the day!”

Beth can't wait to return home to Queensland. “I’m so excited now, can’t wait to get there already! As a little girl growing up in south Queensland, some of my favourite memories are from spending holidays in Toowoomba. There’s a spiritual connection for me with a really special place.

I know I’m going to feel at home as soon as I get there…mainly because I’m moving in with my god parents who have called Toowoomba home since I can remember.”

We can't wait to hear Nik & Beth on the airwaves! All the fun kicks off from Tuesday, March 24, 6am.