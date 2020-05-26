Internet Celebrity Kirby Jenner Is Getting His Own TV Show Starring The Kardashians

Kardashian Knock-Off Kirby Jenner, famous for photoshopping himself into pictures with the Kardashian family posing as Kendall Jenner's twin brother, is getting his own tv series and we are living for it!

The Internet sensation has racked up 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he posts his photoshopped masterpieces and hilarious captions.

The eight-episode series, titled Kirby Jenner, is executive produced by Kendall and Kris Jenner.

Cameos include Kris and Kendall, as well as Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. Other guest appearances will include Ray Romano, Ted Danson and Beverly D’Angelo.

^ Me considering other celebrities I can pretend to be related to in order to get my own tv show