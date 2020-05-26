- Entertainment NewsInternet Celebrity Kirby Jenner Is Getting His Own TV Show Starring The Kardashians
Internet Celebrity Kirby Jenner Is Getting His Own TV Show Starring The Kardashians
This is what dreams are made of
Kardashian Knock-Off Kirby Jenner, famous for photoshopping himself into pictures with the Kardashian family posing as Kendall Jenner's twin brother, is getting his own tv series and we are living for it!
The Internet sensation has racked up 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where he posts his photoshopped masterpieces and hilarious captions.
The eight-episode series, titled Kirby Jenner, is executive produced by Kendall and Kris Jenner.
Cameos include Kris and Kendall, as well as Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. Other guest appearances will include Ray Romano, Ted Danson and Beverly D’Angelo.
Quibi shared a clip from the show to their Instagram, in which Kirby and Kendall Jenner take part in a photoshoot with some slight mishaps...
The first two episodes of the series are available to watch now.
Check out the trailer for Kirby Jenner:
Catch up on all the latest celebrity gossip...