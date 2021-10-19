International Travel To Canberra Could Start Soon

New changes for international travel could come into effect sooner than expected. ACT could welcome fully vaccinated travellers, without the need to quarantine, from the start of November into the territory.

This change falls in line with travel restrictions NSW has put forward in their roadmap (from 1 November).

The change means Canberrans will be free to travel anywhere within the state, it also means international arrivals into Sydney will be free to then make their way to the Territory. The NSW Government revealed a plan to remove quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers arriving into the state. However, that plan is still dependent on Federal Government decisions around the granting of visas. It said restrictions around who will be issued a visa will remain in place past November 1 as it priorities the return of Australians stuck overseas.

The alignment of travel arrangements with NSW comes as the ACT on Tuesday also announced it was bringing forward the reopening of non-essential retail.

As part of the travel changes, the ACT will move to an individual local government area (LGA) assessment of public health risk from 1 November.

This will allow the ACT Chief Health Officer to declare high-risk LGAs as COVID-affected areas with relevant stay at home or quarantine requirements.

