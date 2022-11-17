International Specialists Called In As Forbes Braces For Biggest Flood In 70-Years

Communities in the Central West are anxiously bracing for floodwaters to peak.

The Lachlan River in Forbes is expected to hit a 70-year peak on Thursday, matching its historical mark from 1952.

While Condobolin and Euabalong are expecting record river heights, and Eugowra remains an island surrounded by floodwaters.

Joining the international efforts are flood specialists from Singapore who are expected to arrive in Sydney on Thursday.

The Singapore crew will join flood rescue experts from New Zealand who arrived earlier this week to help relieve exhausted emergency crews.

NSW's latest floods have now become the largest flood emergency response in the state's history.

The minister for emergency management, Murray Watt, told RN Breakfast that the floods across the east coast will likely cost “billions of dollars”:

"I think it’s realistic to think that we’re looking at billions of dollars in damage and cost to the taxpayer in repairs.

"It’s a bit too early to be able to put a put a precise figure on it but even if you look at the disaster payments which we have provided to people so far, the bill is really racking up and that’s before we look at the immense cost of road and infrastructure repairs which lies ahead," he added.

"The worst thing is that this isn’t over yet. - Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt

NSW SES have conducted 12 flood rescues in the past 24 hours and calls 265 for assistance.

While there are currently 113 active warnings across the state, including 23 emergency warnings.

