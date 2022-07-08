International Flights Re-Commence Landing Into Hobart

Tasmania will welcome the return of weekly flights from Auckland – endorsed by the state’s and federal government.

Prior to the suspension of flights in July 2021 due to border restrictions, Air New Zealand reported the Hobart to Auckland services were its strongest performing Trans-Tasman route in an overall cautious market.

Two services will run, one each on Thursday and Sunday, with endeavours to increase it to three over the summer period.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson said the twice-weekly service would strengthen Tasmania by providing more tourism in the state.

“I was very pleased to attend Hobart Airport today to welcome the resumption of direct services between Hobart and Auckland, which marks an exciting new opportunity for international travel in and out of Tasmania,” he said.

“It was fantastic to see how keen New Zealanders are to come and explore what Tasmania has to offer.”

Ferguson expected market demand to bounce back quickly, with the service also offering access to other destinations in North America including Vancouver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, and Houston.

“Tasmania’s high-quality produce, stunning natural beauty, unique wildlife and world-class arts and culture are amongst the key drawcards for our Kiwi neighbours.

“The return of direct international passenger flights is a very exciting milestone for Tasmania in a much-needed boost for our tourism operators recovering from the impacts of COVID-19.”

Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil said the additional flights will welcome more visitors into Tasmania.

“Welcoming international flights back into Hobart Airport, with the support of border services, will encourage more visitors,” she said.

“The Australian Border Force will be on hand at Hobart to welcome visitors and provide immigration and customs clearance.”

Auckland to Hobart direct flights are on sale now at www.airnewzealand.com.au.

