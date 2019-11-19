Installation Of Festive Decorations Begin In Greater Shepparton

Council has advised the installation of festive decorations throughout Greater Shepparton.

The installation began yesterday - Monday, November 18, with decorations at Aquamoves, Queen's Gardens, Monash Park, Victoria Park Lake and the Maude Street Mall in Shepparton, as well as Murchison, Tatura and Mooroopna.

As for the decoration, this year will include a giant Santa, a large PEACE sign, large LED lights, light post decorations, bin decals, town entry flags banners and of course, a giant Christmas tree. The community will also see the return of the Aluminium Christmas Tree on the grassy knoll at Victoria Park Lake.

A free gift wrapping station will be positioned in the Maude Street Mall, as well as Santa’s mail box, where stamped letters can be posted all the way to the North Pole.

It will all kick off in the Mall on 30 November, with Santa making a special stop in the Mall between 10am-2pm to officially launch the festive season in our region with plenty of Christmas activities.

Council’s Festive Decorations Officer Kristie Welch said residents should keep an eye out for the decorations as Christmas is fast approaching.

“Decorations will be going up in the coming weeks to help kick start the Christmas spirit,” she said.

“With plenty of decorations around town and activities and Santa’s mail box in the Maude Street Mall this festive season is promising to be a busy one.”

The decommissioning of Christmas decorations will occur from 2 January 2020.

Missed the show? Catch up with Josiah & Elly here: