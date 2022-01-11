Instagram Is Testing New Algorithm-Free Chronological Feeds

We might be going back to an algorithm-free chronological feed on Instagram!

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, posted a video to the platform sharing the new changes that will be rolling out for the photo and video sharing app this year.

They'll be testing feed changes and will introduce three different Home feeds for you to get the most out of your Instagram experience.

In the caption, Adam spoke about what we can expect to see launch across the app.

We’re testing new ways for people to have more choice and control over what they see in feed. These tests include an ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

- Home

- Favorites

- Following

Check out Adam's video explaining each one here:

So, if you're sick of the algorithm and not seeing posts from all of the accounts you're following, there's finally going to be a way around it!

