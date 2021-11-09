Instagram And FaceBook Dumped By Aussie Teenagers

Social media platforms Instagram and Facebook have both seen a drop in usage among Australian teenagers, according to leaked data.

Internal documents show the amount of time teens spend on the photography app is down 9%, to just 36 minutes per day.

Many young adolescents believe facebook is 'outdated' and used for people aged in their 40s or 50s.

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten said on Tuesday the app is only causing harm to Australia's youth.

“It tries to pretend that the perfect world that you see on Instagram is the real world, and it's not. The reality is that it is trying to say, look at this perfection and then they try and sell you something of it," he said.

“It’s causing harm. It’s causing anxiety, you know, and it’s not just for the kids, it’s also for the adults.

While overall usage is down across the globe, Australian teens can be accounted for a 7% decrease in usage from the year prior.

Last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg advertised the social media giant's Metaverse, a fictional realm that immerses both virtual reality with the real world.

'Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future,' he said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.