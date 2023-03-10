Inquiry Pushes For Albanese Government To Trial Four Day Working Week

Australians could be looking at a four-day working week under the same salary if new proposals from a recent senate inquiry are adopted.

Greens senator Barbara Pocock, who was chairperson on the inquiry, is urging the government to take the recent findings onboard.

“In our history, Australia led the world in reductions in the working week in the 1850s. We’re at the other end of the spectrum with too many Australians working very long hours,” she said in an interview with ABC.

“We need to think more seriously about how we deal with a changed workforce.”

Stay up-to-date on the current affairs with The Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s latest news as it hits.

According to the report, the government is being pushed to adopt the 100:80:100 which will see Australian workers work 80 percent of the week under the same salary.

The report showed that Australian workers are capable of maintaining the same degree of productivity while working less hours.

Ms Pocock said the reduced working hours is resulting in a better work/life balance for employees.

“We’re seeing in the evidence improvements in productivity, a lot greater work and family balance, and really good outcomes in the workplace and at home in terms of relationships and putting your life and your job together,” she said.

If the Albanese government chooses to adopt the scheme, the trial would be a partnership between the government and an Australian university.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. Serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.