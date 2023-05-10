Inmates Surrender After 12 Hour Riot At Perth Detention Centre

Prisoners are beginning to surrender after a violent riot broke out at a Perth detention centre on Tuesday.

The riot which has lasted around 12 hours, is believed to have cause serious damage to the detention centre.

According to WA’s Department of Justice Corrective Service, 42 inmates were involved in the riot at Banksia Hill Detention Centre at Canning Vale.

Authorities and staff have been working on negotiations with inmates since the riot broke out at around 8:30PM on Tuesday evening.

Several of the inmates have been on the roof of the detention centre throwing items at staff and police.

"Attempts to negotiate with the detainees are continuing and a number remain on the roof of the centre, throwing projectiles at frontline staff," the corrections facility said in a statement.

Authorities have confirmed there have been no injuries during the riot.

Those who were not involved in the riot have been moved to a separate area.

The incident is ongoing.

