Indulge In All Kinds Of Cheese As Part Of The Melbourne Food And Wine Festival

Cheese lovers prepare for a flavour filled afternoon as the Fromage a Trois Cheese Festival beckons as part of The Melbourne Food and Wine Festival this month.

Hosted at the Werribee Park and Mansion, Fromage a Trois will bring all lovers of cheese together for a day of embracing the food.

There’s a big focus on the food itself with masterclasses and live demonstrations throughout the day to teach you about the best ways to create and consume your favourite cheeses. You’ll also be learning which drinks are best to pair with your favourite cheeses, as you indulge for the afternoon along with live entertainment happening all day long.

There’s even something for everyone, with vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options available during the event.

Buying a ticket will get you into the grounds, plenty of samples, and you’ll also receive your very own festival glass to keep once the day is over.

Fromage a Trois Cheese Festival takes place on Sunday March 22nd, with more information and tickets available here.