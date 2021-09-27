Indigo Shire on high alert after positive COVID case

Indigo Shire is on high alert after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is being treated at hospital in Melbourne and contact tracers are still working out they contracted the virus.

Rivers at Wodonga Plaza has been listed as a Tier 1 exposure site. Anyone who was at the store on September 23 from 2 pm to 5pm must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

The rest of Wodonga Plaza and Woolworths have been listed as a Tier 2, anyone who was at the plaza is urged to get tested immediately.

Rubens Beechworth Hairdressing has not been officially listed, but has identified itself as an exposure site and will close for 14 days for a deep clean.

This comes after Victoria records 705 five COVID cases in the past 24 hours and NSW records 787 new COVID cases.

For a full list of exposure sites visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

