Indigenous Musician Archie Roach Passes Away At 66

Fans are mourning the loss of 66-year-old Aboriginal Musician Archie Roach after he passed away following an extended illness.

The sons of the musical legend released a statement announces the Bundjalung Senior Elder’s passing saying he died at Warrnambool Base Hospital with his closest family and friends by his side.

"We thank all the staff who have cared for Archie over the past month," they said.

"Archie wanted all of his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way.

"We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life. He was a healer and unifying force.

"His music brought people together."

A number of big names have paid tribute to the late singer, song writer including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Our country has lost a brilliant talent, a powerful and prolific national truth teller,” he said.

Uncle Archie shot to stardom following the release of his album Charcoal Lane in 1990 featuring the song Took the Children Away.

Archie went on to open for huge international musicians including Tracy Chapman and Bob Dylan before being inducted into the ARIA hall of fame in 2020.

