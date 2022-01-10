Increase In Hospitalisations As State Records 4,024 New Covid Cases

South Australia has recorded 4,024 new infections and two more deaths as hospitalisation numbers increase.

There are currently 188 people in hospital with the virus, 21 people in intensive care and four people on ventilators.

One man in his 90’s and a woman in her 80’s tragically passed away from the virus.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Despite Covid numbers decreasing from yesterday’s 4,506 to today’s 4,024 cases, hospitalisations are continuing to increase.

According to Premier Steven Marshall, the latest figures show a “stabilisation of our numbers”.

While numbers appear to be improving, Mr Marshall says the state is “not at the peak yet” with numbers expected to fluctuate.

The new numbers come as children between the ages of five and 11-years-old become eligible for the Covid jab only weeks before schools are set to reopen for term one.

There is a mandatory wait time of eight weeks between Covid jabs which has been cause for concern for the government who are hesitant to send children back to school half vaccinated.

The SA government will reveal a plan for school reopening at the end of the week with the Premier confirming there will be some disturbance to the beginning of term one.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.