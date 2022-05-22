Incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Promises "No Australians Will Be Left Behind" Under His Leadership

Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia’s 31st Prime Minister following Saturday night’s landslide election results.

After an election that saw a dramatic shift towards Labor, Greens and a swath of Independents, Mr Albanese said he would lead “a government as courageous and hardworking and caring as the Australian people are themselves.”



Speaking to his supporters at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club in Sydney, he thanked former Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his service, as well as Jenny Morrison and his daughters and wished them well.

He said this would be a government that looks out for all Australians:



"No one is left behind because we should always look after the disadvantaged and the vulnerable. But also no one held back, because we should always support aspiration and opportunity. That is what my government will do.”

Mr Albanese grew up in public housing with a mother who was a disability pensioner - something he has long credited to his political views.

"I want Australia to continue to be a country that no matter where you live, who you worship, who you love or what your last name is, that places no restrictions on your journey in life.”

Medicare, wages, superannuation, childcare and aged care were all named as the party’s priorities over the coming years, as well as the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“Together we can strengthen universal healthcare through Medicare. We can protect universal superannuation. And we can write universal childcare into that proud tradition. Together we can fix the crisis in aged care. Together we can make forward equal opportunity for women a national economic and social priority. Together we can and will establish a national anti-corruption commission. Together we can be a self-reliant, resilient nation, confident in our values and in our place in the world. And together we can embrace the Uluru Statement from the Heart.”

He finished up his acceptance speech by thanking his mothers and reaching out to families in public housing:

"To my Mum, who's beaming down on us. Thank you. And I hope there are families in public housing watching this tonight. Because I want every parent to be able to tell their child no matter where you live or where you come from, in Australia the doors of opportunity are open to us all.”

