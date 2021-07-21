Income Relief For SA Workers Impacted By Lockdown

A boost for those who've lost income because of South Australia’s lockdown.

Premier Seven Marshall says the state government's extending federal relief statewide so those in country areas enjoy the same support as those in metro Adelaide.

Income relief for workers impacted by lockdown

A $110 million dollar business support package has been announced offering $3,000 cash grants.

"What we will be providing is compensation to those people who are affected. What I can say though to every business, is my number one focus, Nicola Spurrier’s number one focus, Grant Stevens number one focus is making sure that we can get on top of the health issues in South Australia, so that we can open up for business again."

One more case was added to the Modbury cluster on Wednesday morning to take the total to six. A woman who works at The Greek on Halifax where two diners were positive.

Aged in her twenties, she's also employed at Westminster School and attended a staff planning day on Monday and her colleagues have now been isolated and tested.

South Australians continue to get a Covid test in record numbers, with 52 exposure sites now being listed.

