In True Townsville Winter Style, Temps Are About To Crack 30 Degrees

Winter has been a bit all over the shop this year, classic 2020 behaviour, but it looks like Spring is creeping in!

After chilly mornings to start the week, Townsville's max temp on Thursday is going to crack 30 degrees with 31 the expected top temp.

The Spring-like conditions will hang around for the weekend, before max temps drop back to 26 early next week.

So call the pool boy, clear out the leaves and blow up the big donut floatie!

Townsville won't be the warmest on Thursday though, Ingham will reach 34, and Ayr will be hitting 32.

Pass the sunscreen!

