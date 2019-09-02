In True Townsville Style Temps Will Hit 30 Degrees This Week

Spring has arrived and our arm pits are quite aware of the change.

If your sweat bead count hasn’t increased yet in the first week of the new season, it will this weekend.

It’s time to say hello to warmer temperatures as they hit 30, and even 31 this weekend across North Queensland!

In Townsville kids will be begging to use the Strand water park with a sunny day and 30 degrees predicted for Saturday and a sunny 31 on Sunday.

Ayr residents won’t have to wait as long, with 30 on the cards for today, Wednesday, and Thursday, before a very-summer-like 32 on Sunday.

Sunny skies are predicted in Ingham for this week with temperatures breaking 30 on Thursday through to Sunday.

