In Pure 2021 Form, There's A Huge Asteroid Entering Earth's Orbit Next Week

NASA has warned us that there's an asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower heading for our sweet home, Earth...and it's coming next week.

So, what is an asteroid? NASA explains:

Asteroids are rocky fragments left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. Most asteroids orbit the sun in a belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe stray asteroids or fragments from earlier collisions have slammed into Earth in the past, playing a major role in the evolution of our planet.

The 330-meter asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, has been considered to be "potentially hazardous", which isn't exactly music to our ears.

But, not to worry! Don't belt out I Don't Want To Miss A Thing just yet. It's predicted to pass by Earth and allow us to live freely, and it will be at its closest proximity to Earth in a span of 20 years!

Interestingly enough, it seems to be perfect for mining and is said to contain billions of dollars worth of nickel, cobalt and iron, which could be used to power bases to the moon. How good is science?!

The asteroid is set to sweep past us on December 11.

