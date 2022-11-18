“In-Principle” Agreement Reached Over Tasmania’s 19th AFL Team Bid

While there still isn’t a date set to announce whether an AFL Tasmania team will be established, an “in-principle agreement” has been reached.

In Tasmania on Friday, AFL boss Gill McLachlan met with Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff where it was said the 19th team was “close” to a reality/

“This is a big decision for our game, a big decision for the code and a big decision for Tasmania,” McLachlan said.

“There is a hell of a lot of work going on and we are close.

“We are thrilled that we have reached an in-principle agreement with the government.

“Obviously this decision requires the support of our AFL clubs, and we are having progressive discussions there.”

McLachlan’s responses to media suggested the 19th side has been given the green light – and that ensuring a sustainable stadium was a part of the deal.

With the AFL comfortable with the Tasmanian state government contributing $12 million over 12 years, the only questions remaining is that around the proposed $750 million roofed stadium at Macquarie Point.

“We are looking to build a team that is competitive from the start, sustainable with a unique brand that unites Tasmanians,” McLachlan said.

“The key piece of the discussion is the stadium.

“We will work hand-in-glove with this government on securing the funding and getting the stadium built.”

