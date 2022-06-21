"In Poor Taste" Big Brother's Tully Slams Drew For Celebrating Sam's Eviction With New Girlfriend

Today on Hit Entertainment's The Eviction Room podcast, we were joined by latest evictee Tully Smyth and spoke about why she decided to go back on Big Brother and what she thought of Drew's celebration with his new girlfriend when Sam got evicted!

There's no doubt Tully and Drew have a big history, and we saw Drew spark a romance with a new contestant this season, Sam.

But, Sam and Drew are no longer, with Drew scoring himself a new girlfriend. We then saw him CELEBRATE Sam's eviction with his new flame on Instagram!!!

So, what did Tully think about that? Here's what she had to say about Drew celebrating Sam's eviction:

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: