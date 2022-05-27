In A Turn Of Events, MAFS Olivia Frazer Has Created An OnlyFans Account & Pics Have Been Leaked

Oh ya jokin'! MAFS 2022 "villain" Olivia Frazer has gone and done something we thought she'd never do. She created an OnlyFans account!

After all the drama with Domenica Calarco on the reality show, Liv has started her own OnlyFans, and at time of publication she's received 660 likes and has 6 posts. Her bio reads "Come find out xxx"...but it will set you back $14.99 a month!

Look, we're still trying to take it all in after Olivia shared an OnlyFans photo of Dom around to the cast during filming of Married At First Sight. This feels like a massive 'pot calling the kettle black' moment.

However, things have already taken a turn with her photos already being leaked. And didn't we learn from this last time, guys?! Leaking OnlyFans photos is illegal and against the site's copyright rules.

The photos have apparently been leaked in Facebook groups and on Reddit, but have since been deleted from the websites.

Let's end this by saying, don't leak OnlyFans content and have some human decency!

