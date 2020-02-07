101.9 The Fox Melbourne
101.9 The Fox Melbourne

IMPORTANT: We Get An Update On That Beautifully Chubby Echidna

Living her best life!

Article heading image for IMPORTANT: We Get An Update On That Beautifully Chubby Echidna

Animal-lovers Australia wide went mad for a remarkably large echidna from Tassie after a photo of her was posted by Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary last week.

The owner of the Sanctuary, Greg, discovered the poor baby after she was clipped by a car and gave us a call to give us the update on her recovery.

LISTEN BELOW FOR MORE:

