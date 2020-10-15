3:20pm UPDATE: Important Info About COVID Testing Sites In Shepparton

The Greater Shepparton City Council has released the following statement at 3.20pm Thursday October 15 2020 regarding Covid-19 testing in Shepparton.

The opening of the new additional drive-through testing site at Central Park Recreation Reserve, corner Central Avenue and Channel Road, Shepparton East, has been delayed until 4pm.

The testing site will now be open from 4pm-7pm. Once this site is open it will be communicated.

Both drive-through testing clinics at Shepparton Sports City are operational until 7pm and are still accepting vehicles.

Please enter via Numurkah Road and you will be directed to one of the testing clinics at the netball court car park or main pavilion.

Please do NOT attend the Showgrounds Testing Site at the McIntosh Centre as it has reached capacity for the day.

Please drive with caution around the testing sites due to high traffic.

Other places to be tested are:

- GV Health’s Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham Street: 8:00am – 5:30pm

- Shepparton Respiratory Clinic, 172 Welsford Street: by appointment only

We are grateful to everyone who has responded quickly and is now getting tested.

NOTE: Do not avoid visiting GV Health if you require urgent medical attention. Please continue to visit GV Health’s Emergency Department if you require urgent medical attention

Shepparton

Three positive cases have been identified in Shepparton. These are linked to the Chadstone outbreak.

The high-risk locations in Shepparton residents and visitors should be aware of are: Central Tyre Service, Welsford Street Shepparton from Wednesday 30 September 2020 to Tuesday 13 October 2020. Mooroopna Golf Club Members Bar, Sunday 4 October and Sunday 11 October Shepparton Market Place Medical Centre, Midland Highway Shepparton Thursday 8 October 2020 9:15am – 10:15am. Thai Orchid Restaurant, Nixon Street Shepparton on Wednesday 7 October 2020 from 7:00pm Bombshell Hairdressing, Fryers Street Shepparton on Wednesday 7 October 2020 after 9:30am



If you visited one of these sites during the exposure times, you are a close contact, you need to be tested and quarantine. We ask also those also in your household quarantine with you. Please call the GV Health hotline on 1800 313 070 between 8am and 8pm for further instructions.

You may be a casual contact if you visited any of the following locations. If you visited one of these locations during these times you should get tested and stay at home while you wait for your results. Please call the GV Health hotline on 1800 313 070 between 8am and 8pm for further instructions. Bunnings Warehouse, Midland Highway Shepparton Wednesday 30 September 2020 McDonalds Shepparton North, 169-175 Numurkah Road Shepparton Saturday 3 October 2020 Lemon Tree Café, Fryers Street Shepparton 7 to 12 October 2020 Mooroopna Golf Club Pro Shop Sunday 11 October 2020



Contact tracing has already begun and will continue into tonight and throughout tomorrow by Goulburn Valley Health. Further high risk locations may be added.

High risk locations

View the full list of high risk locations. The locations below are linked to this outbreak.

If you have visited any of the locations listed in the table below during the date indicated for the next 14 days you should:

If you visited any of the locations below during the exposure period get tested now and quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to a confirmed case or any of the above exposure sites. Have a further test on day 11 from last exposure to confirmed case or any of the above exposure sites and await clearance letter for release from quarantine. Location Site Exposure period Notes Shepparton Bombshell Hairdressing, Fryers Street 07/10/2020, after 9.30am Case visited store Shepparton Central Tyre Service, Welsford Street Wednesday 30 September 2020 to Tuesday 13 October 2020 Case worked in store Shepparton Thai Orchid Restaurant, Nixon Street 07/10/2020 from 7pm Case dined in store Shepparton Shepparton Market Place Medical Centre, Midland Highway 8/10/2020 9:15am -10:15am Shepparton Mooroopna Golf Club Members Bar 4/10/2020 and 11/10/2020 If you visited any of the locations below during the exposure period get tested and stay at home while you await your results. Be vigilant for symptoms – get tested again at the first sign of any symptoms. Location Site Exposure period Notes Shepparton Bunnings Warehouse, Welsford Street 30/09/2020 Shepparton McDonalds Shepparton North, 169-175 Numurkah Road 03/10/2020 Shepparton Lemon Tree Café, Fryers Street Shepparton 7/10/2020 – 12/10/2020 Shepparton Mooroopna Golf Club Pro Shop 11/10/2020