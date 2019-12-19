IMPEACHED: House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump For Abuse Of Power

Over in the US the House has voted to impeach the president of the United States.

Two articles of impeachment have passed. One charging President Donald Trump with abusing his power, the second accuses Trump of obstructing Congress.

The articles are tried to the Ukraine scandal and Trump's urging of the Ukrainian to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

He's the third president in history to be impeached. Impeachment proceedings will now move to the Senate.

