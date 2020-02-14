Illy Gets The Last Laugh With His New Track

Aussie rapper Illy has definitely gotten the last laugh when it comes to his latest single... mostly because it's in the title!

The ARIA award winning rapper dropped the track and revealed it was an opportunity to “point out people keep doubting me, and I keep making them look stupid”.

Illy will join a stellar line up of artists this weekend for Fire Fight Australia, including the likes of Alice Cooper, Baker Boy, Hilltop Hoods, Peking Duk and Queen.

Grab your copy of 'Last Laugh' here.

