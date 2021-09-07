Illegal U-Turn Saves Elderly Man From Handing Over Thousands To Scammers

By pure chance, an elderly man has been stopped before handing over a large sum of cash to scammers.

Adelaide Police pulled over the 84-year-old around 11.00 am on Monday, after he was spotted making an unauthorised turn onto King William Street.

When questioned, the man told officers he’d received a phone call from someone claiming to be his bank, informing him of fraudulent charges to his bank account.

He informed them he was on his way to deposit a huge sum of money into the advised bank account from the caller.

Police let the man know that the phone call had been a scam, and saved him from handing over thousands of dollars.

We’re being reminded to never give personal information over the phone unless from a trusted source.

