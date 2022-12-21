IKEA Cake Recalled Over Concerns Metal Fragments Could Be Present

Furniture giant IKEA are recalling a popular cake sold across their Australian stores due to concerns the cake could contain metal fragments.

The NSW Food Authority have issued an urgent recall warning customers not to eat the Almondy Almond Cake with Daim, with a use by date of November 18, 2023.

The recall comes as the NSW Food Authority warn the 400g cake could contain metal which if consumed could cause serious illness.

"Consumers should not eat this product and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund," the NSW Food Authority said in a statement.

"Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice." - NSW Food Authority

The cake is believed to be available at stores across NSW, QLD, ACT, VIC, SA and WA.

The cakes have also been recalled in other countries including Scotland and the UK.

