"If You Tell Anyone What's Actually Happening I'll Make You Look Crazy" Vanessa From MAFS Reveals All

Last night on Married At First Sight, we said goodbye to Chris and Vanessa outside of a commitment ceremony, when the bride called it quits following a dramatic family lunch.

Conspiracy has been circulating the couple's relationship ever since they first appeared on screens, but Vanessa is finally coming forward with her confronting and raw version of the truth.

She revealed that Chris warned her not to speak about what was happening during their time on the show, claiming:

"He was like, 'If you tell anyone what's actually happening I'll make you look crazy'. And I was terrified of that because it's very easy to make a female look crazy."

She also explained that there was another side to Chris that no one else saw, causing her to leave the experiment with "no confidence".

"Chris and his words absolutely destroyed me... His actual words were to me were, one morning... 'Vanessa, look at yourself. No one is going to want you after this experiment'."

Vanessa also accused Chris of faking his "man flu" in last night's episode, claiming instead that he was suffering from a hangover as a result of too much drinking and smoking.

Despite her horrific experience, Vanessa praised Endemol Shine and Channel 9 for their support during and since the show, adding, "They've been reaching out to me almost daily. They've also set me up with some therapy."

Vanessa also addressed Hayley and Michael's cheating scandal, which she claims happened in her room, in front of her and Chris.

She said that after Chris finally arrived home from partying, he was "quite abusive" to the point where Vanessa hid in the bathroom from him.

"So that's how dramatic that night was for me. And that's when the cheating scandal went down and everything in my room. And I was the only sober one".

She explained her own reaction to Chris' behaviour and the entire cheating scandal, claiming:

"I tend to suffer in silence, so I didn't tell anyone anything until it got to the absolute boiling point for me."

Vanessa also talked about how draining it is to relive the show by watching it, and just how scary her situation actually was, as well as why the "real reason" she left wasn't aired or addressed on the show.