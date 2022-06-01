If You're Missing P!nk Wrap Your Eyes Around The Show She Just Put On In The US!

If you're like us and have been missing seeing some P!nk in your life, don't stress! We've got the cure!

While it may not be new music (yet) it's the next best thing.

Her P!nkness performed at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa recently and you can check out her performance below!

P!nk recently did post saying she was back writing new music, so we know if won't be long and she'll be back in our lives!

