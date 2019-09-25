If You're An Avid Foodie, Here's The Festival You Don't Want To Miss!

The countdown is on to the Margaret River Festival for a weekend of gourmet food, fine wine, and exclusive culinary experiences. 

Held in the gorgeous grounds of Leeuwin Estate Winery, the festival will showcase pop-up bars and restaurants with 150+ local producers and wineries.

Sample artisan produce, get a little messy in the hands-on cooking workshops, and be inspired by world-class chefs including Colin Fassnidge, Danny Bowien, Amanda Cohen, and more. 

It's all happening November 16 - 17. Head to https://gourmetescape.com.au/gourmet-village/ for more information. 

 

 

