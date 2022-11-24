If You Loved Elf You're Gonna Love Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell's New Xmas Movie

While Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are some of our favourite comedic actors in the world, it's taken until now for them to appear in a movie together and that movie is... a masterpiece.

It's also called 'Spirited' and is actually a take on an old Christmas tale!

Hear why you're gonna love this Apple Original in under 5 minutes below PLUS Russell Crowe talks about his new movie on Stan...

You can catch 'Spirited' on Apple TV+ now!

Do you need more TV and movie recommendations? What about the new Kath and Kim special and why people are GROPABLE about it! Listen below!

Subscribe to The Streaming Service on the LiSTNR app now!