"If He Slides Into My DMs, That's Not My Problem!" Jessika Power Hits Back At MAFS Stacey's Baby Daddy Claim

OHHH the MAFS drama continues and Jessika Power seems to be right in the thick of it...surprise, surprise.

You see, MAFS 2020 blonde bombshell, Stacey, has slammed Jessika for sliding into her baby daddy's DMs! Awks.

So, Hit Entertainment decided to get Jessika on the phone to clear the air...or accidentally start another MAFS war.

Jessika claims she doesn't know who Stacey's baby daddy is, but she also doesn't seem to mind if he slides into her DMs.

What 'Girl Code'?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jessika Power had to say about hitting on Stacey's baby daddy:

