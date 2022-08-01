Iconic Aussie 90s Series 'Heartbreak High' Returns With A Reboot Coming To Netflix!

Remember Heartbreak High? The 90s Aussie show with stars like Ada Nicodemou and Alex Dimitriades? Of course you do!

Well now, it's back with a reboot coming soon to Netflix, which means a whole new cast and new stories.

Here's what it's about: A discovery makes Amerie an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper. With her new friends - outsiders Quinni and Darren - Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.

Check out the trailer here:

Heartbreak High is a reimagining of the 90s Australian YA series which ran for seven seasons and was broadcast in over 70 countries including the UK, US, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, India and Indonesia.

Heartbreak High will premiere globally on Netflix September 14!

