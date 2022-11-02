Iconic 00's Show Malcolm In The Middle Is Coming Back

It was the TV show most of us watched during the early 2000's starring Frankie Muniz as Malcolm and one of our favourites Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad as the Father of the dysfunctional family.

Well, get ready, Malcolm In The Middle is making it's return and Justin Hill has all the details in today's ep of The Streaming Service in under 5 minutes below! (plus a sneak peek at Pamela Anderson's new reality show).

Need some more TV and movie recommendations? Have a listen to more short episodes of The Streaming Service below!