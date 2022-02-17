Ice Sport Tasmania Fight To Save The Glenorchy Ice Rink

Ice skaters are banding together to save the future of ice sports in Tasmania after the only ice-skating rink is put up for sale.

As the winter Olympics continue in full swing in Bejing, winter sport lovers in Tasmania are fearful the Tasmanian ice sports community will be wiped after the Glenorchy Ice Rink was officially put up for sale.

The Glenorchy Ice Rink is the only of its kind in Tasmania and is where thousands of adults and children were able to take part in their favourite ice sports, however, after being put up for sale, the rink is in “imminent” danger of being repurposed.

In a bid to save the rink, the Ice Sports Tasmania group was launched on Wednesday with Anna Holliday at the helm as president.

Over 200 people have already signed up to join the group with local skaters and US skating champion Nancy Kerrigan joining the fight for an ice sports facility.

Ms Holliday told The Mercury the main concern for the group is that many ice sports athletes will be forced to move to continue their training.

“One of the risks that we have is that if there is no rink, many of our elite athletes and our coaches will be forced to move interstate to continue their dreams,” she said.

“The impact has already had a catastrophic effect on ice hockey in Tasmania; they have paused their sports for this year because of the uncertainty of the rink situation.”

The hopes they can save the Glenorchy Ice Rink or have a new, fully sized Ice sports training facility built.

“We really need a gift of land or some funding to be able to purchase land as a starting point,” Ms Holliday said.

“Then we are looking for investors or local or federal government to invest in these sports to help build an appropriate, contemporary, accessible facility that is fit for purpose for our athletes.”

