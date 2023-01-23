‘I Was Vaping From The Second I Woke Up’: Alyx Gorman’s Cautionary Tale

Alyx Gorman was never a big smoker. At the height of her addiction, it was 2018 and the writer was living in NY, smoking a cigarette socially with co-workers about twice a week.

“I didn’t really understand why people found it hard to quit smoking. Because I was like, you can just pick it up and put it down and it makes you feel gross anyway. Right?" Alyx Gorman, Lifestyle Editor of The Guardian said.

But Ms Gorman’s addiction to nicotine took on a life of its own when the world started phasing out cigarettes, replacing them with vapes.

“I started socially vaping, and then I started habitually vaping, and then I started vaping basically from the second I woke up to the second I went to sleep," she said.

Fast forward three years later, Gorman says she’s successfully kicked vaping thanks to nicotine replacement therapy but admits it’s been a long road to recovery.

“So patches and an oral spray. And that, unlike vaping, is not pleasurable, but it takes the edge off cravings. I’ve been using nicotine with replacement therapy for about nine months now, which is much longer than the recommended amount, but it is the only way I’ve found to stop myself," she said.

On today’s The Briefing, Alyx shares her story as a cautionary tale about the awful effects of vaping.

