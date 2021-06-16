"I Was A Troll" Chrissy Teigen Apologises For Bullying In Lengthy Blog Post

Chrissy Teigen has resurfaced with a lengthy apology after a social media hiatus due to bullying allegations.

In a blog post titled 'Hi again' on publishing platform, Medium, Chrissy addressed her past mistakes - bullying Courtney Stodden and others.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she said.

Teigen went on to blame her insecurities and immaturity for her bullying.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," Chrissy wrote.

Chrissy ended the post with a plea, "I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change," she wrote.

Since the post, Chrissy's apology has been met with mixed responses.

Watch this space.

Hear More About Chrissy's Apology In The Dream Club

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.