"I'm Seeking Legal Advice" Domenica From MAFS Tells Us She Has Had Enough Of Olivia

This morning on the show, we were joined by MAFS Domenica, who revealed she is seeking legal advice after the OnlyFans scandal in last night's episode.

We spoke about slut shaming and how that word is weaponised against women.

Dom also came for Olivia for saying her name incorrectly, and told us why her OnlyFans is no longer active.

Missed the chat? Here's what Dom said about seeking legal advice and the OnlyFans scandal:

