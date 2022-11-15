“I’m Really Proud”: Peter Bol Recognised For Achievements

Olympian Peter Bol has been awarded Western Australia’s Young Australian of the Year for his athletic achievements and work off the track.

Bol gained the attention of his nation for becoming the first Australian to make it into an 800m final in 53 years at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

As well as training and studying, Bol works as a coach, mentor, keynote speaker and has been recognised for his philanthropic efforts.

Bol said he was proud to receive the “unexpected” honour.

“I’m really proud, there were lots of nominations, great people, it was awesome to be amongst such good vibe and energy and people doing great things for the country to be able to win it, it’s unreal I wasn’t expecting it, whoever nominated me I’m thankful,” he said.

“In the next 12 months, I hope to win some medals lot of championships coming up next and then also building those communities up to give people opportunities like the ones I’ve had to help me become here.”

Other award winners included palliative care pioneer Samar Aoun, WA’s Australian of the Year; community advocate Theresa Kwok, WA Senior Australian of the Year; and co-founder of Town Team Movement Jimmy Murphy, Local Hero gong.

