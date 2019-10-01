I’m Obsessed With Cotton On’s New NRL Clothing Range

You may remember a little while back Cotton On released a super stylish range of AFL themed clothing, which was great for all our Aussie Rules fans, but Rugby League lovers were left patiently waiting...

Now, FINALLY, we’ve been given our first taste of the new NRL collection and I’m obsessed!

The range is slowly being rolled out, so not all teams are available yet (although they will be!), but it’s great news if you’re a Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Eels, Storm, Broncos or Cowboys fan because the collection offers some super fashionable, comfy and affordable options!

Take a look at just a few of my favourites:

And even some pieces for the kiddies:

Cotton On has reassured that ALL teams will be included, so keep a look out if you're club isn't online or in stores yet.

For everyone else, you can check out the full range and prices HERE!

