I’m Not Ready For A Rainy Max Temp Of 21 In Townsville

We were somewhat disappointed with that ‘cold snap’ last month, but it seems that was just a practice round for this weekend’s forecast.

If you haven’t already found your hoodie during these overcast days, start your hoodie hunt because our max temps of 27 are dropping to only 21 this weekend.

There’s rain on the cards for Friday and a top of 23, so get your trackie dacks on while you move to RnB Fridays!

We’re predicting Castle Hill to be quiet on Saturday with rain expected and temps getting no warmer than 21.

Ingham will copy Townsville’s conditions, but Ayr won’t even get out of the teens, with 19 as the predicted top temp!

Sunday will be slightly warmer in Townsville with the sun expected to peak out in the arvo and a top of 24 degrees.

IT SOUNDS LIKE THE COWBOYS ARE HOSTING GAMES AT HOME!