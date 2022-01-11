I'm A Celeb's Dylan Lewis Reveals His Struggle With Family Tragedy

*Trigger warning; this article mentions suicide. Reader discretion is advised*

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s Dylan Lewis has opened up about a long, deeply personal struggle he’s had with the death of a close family member.

Talking to his fellow campmates, the Australian media personality spoke publicly about his late brother for the first time since his passing, revealing how his death created a void in Lewis’s life.

“My brother’s name is Quinn. He’s three years younger than me… We grew up best friends… He’s the reason I do music. [He] had a few mental health issues going on and, 15 years ago, he took his own life,” Lewis bravely told the other competitors.

With suicide being the leading cause of death among Australians between the ages of 15 and 44, we’re taking our hats off to Dylan for choosing Lifeline as his nominated charity.

“They’re caring, they know what to say, they’re trained. They know what kind of help you need… If you’re worried about someone, you can call Lifeline and they’ll tell you what to do. They’ll tell you some steps to take.”

If you, or someone you know needs support - phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

