- Entertainment NewsI'm A Celeb Opinion: Why Dilruk Should Still Be There & Why We're Glad Nikki's Gone
I'm A Celeb Opinion: Why Dilruk Should Still Be There & Why We're Glad Nikki's Gone
New podcast ep
In our latest ep we're wrapping up the first week of I'm A Celebrity Australia, discussing evictions, romances, crowd favourites, and what to expect from Perez Hilton!
Here's why we think Dilruk should still be in the jungle and why we're glad Nikki's gone!
Listen below and let us know your thoughts in the Facebook comments.