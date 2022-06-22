"I Haven't Heard From Him" Big Brother's Tully Speaks About Where She Stands With Drew

Today on The Eviction Room, Tully joined us after her eviction to chat about why she decided to go back on Big Brother and where she stands with Drew now.

Drew and Tully had a big of a roller coaster relationship in the house this season, being ex's and all!

But, Drew told Tully on her eviction night that he had her and wasn't going to put his point on her...but he DID!

So, we wanted to know how Tully felt about it and where she stands with Drew now! Find out here:

Want more Big Brother 2022? Check out our podcast, The Eviction Room, here: